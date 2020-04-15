Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Future from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 1,025.19 ($13.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 978.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,267.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 110.24. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 489.50 ($6.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 8,387 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, with a total value of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

