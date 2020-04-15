Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHP. Berenberg Bank raised Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective (up from GBX 168 ($2.21)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 179 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.33 ($2.20).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 159 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.41. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.60 ($2.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other news, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total value of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Also, insider Richard Howell bought 28,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $4,616,322 over the last three months.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Analyst Recommendations for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

