Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.20) price target (down previously from GBX 415 ($5.46)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21) in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.66).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 303.31 ($3.99) on Wednesday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.23.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moneysupermarket.Com Group will post 1845.8674615 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,200 ($116,022.10). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 19,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.26), for a total transaction of £48,203.76 ($63,409.31).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

