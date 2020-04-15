Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Lowered to GBX 225 at Shore Capital

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 288.27 ($3.79).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 200.80 ($2.64) on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The company has a market cap of $895.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.33.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total value of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease purchased 32,050 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

