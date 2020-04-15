Kin and Carta’s (KCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of KCT stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kin and Carta has a one year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.50). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67.

Get Kin and Carta alerts:

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 2.75 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) by GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Kin and Carta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kin and Carta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.