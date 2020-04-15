Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for U and I Group (LON:UAI)

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Wednesday.

LON UAI opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.30) on Wednesday. U and I Group has a 12 month low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 million and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 125.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.67.

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

