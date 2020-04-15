U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.67. U and I Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31).

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

