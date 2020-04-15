U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LON UAI opened at GBX 98.60 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 153.67. U and I Group has a 1 year low of GBX 68.73 ($0.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31).

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ascential’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Ascential’s Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Atalaya Mining Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Atalaya Mining Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Auto Trader Group Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt
Auto Trader Group Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt
Card Factory Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital
Card Factory Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital
Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carr’s Group
Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Carr’s Group
Connect Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Connect Group’s Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report