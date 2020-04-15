Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price (down previously from GBX 145 ($1.91)) on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 118.50 ($1.56).

Shares of GOCO stock opened at GBX 71.65 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.71 million and a PE ratio of 23.88. Gocompare.Com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 90.31.

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

