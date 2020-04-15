Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 262 ($3.45) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Jupiter Fund Management to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 288.27 ($3.79).

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 200.80 ($2.64) on Wednesday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 339.33. The company has a market capitalization of $895.91 million and a PE ratio of 7.49.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total value of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease bought 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

