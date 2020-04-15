Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 260,949 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 471,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,230,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

