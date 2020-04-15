Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on CISN. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cision in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CISN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 120,413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cision by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,593 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Cision by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 170,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 131,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cision by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CISN opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Cision has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

