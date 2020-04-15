Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

LAND stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

