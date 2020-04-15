Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

LAND stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Resolute Forest Products Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Resolute Forest Products Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
Cision Ltd Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Cision Ltd Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Gladstone Land Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Gladstone Land Corp Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Metso Oyj Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Metso Oyj Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Oportun Financial Corporation Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Oportun Financial Corporation Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report