Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

MXCYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Metso Oyj stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.71. Metso Oyj has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.86 million for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Metso Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

