Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.
OPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.
See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.