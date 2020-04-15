Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

OPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.57 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

