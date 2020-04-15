China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of China Metro Rural in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Metro Rural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Janki purchased 85,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $341,888.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Lee purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $487,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 320,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,489.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 320,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,188.

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

China Metro Rural Company Profile

China Metro-Rural Holdings Limited is a developer and operator of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers in China. The Company’s segments include agricultural logistics, and rural-urban migration and city re-development. The Company’s agricultural logistics business includes development and operation of integrated agricultural logistics and trade centers and supporting facilities, and property management, which engages in the management of developed properties within the logistics platforms, known as China Northeast Logistics Cities.

