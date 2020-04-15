Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -19.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Heather Preston acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,132,728 shares of company stock worth $203,036,808.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 602,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,396,000 after acquiring an additional 191,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

