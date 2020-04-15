Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBCP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $319,263. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2,997.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBCP stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.75. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

