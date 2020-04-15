Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $702.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.