Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $79,107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $31,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,892,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

