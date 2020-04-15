Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $79,107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $31,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at $25,892,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Analyst Recommendations for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Karuna Therapeutics Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Karuna Therapeutics Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Home Bancorp, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Home Bancorp, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Photronics, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Photronics, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Zacks: Lithium Americas Corp Given $9.61 Consensus Price Target by Analysts
Zacks: Lithium Americas Corp Given $9.61 Consensus Price Target by Analysts
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report