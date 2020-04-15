Zacks: Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Given $9.61 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Lithium Americas’ rating score has improved by 20% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.61 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lithium Americas an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NYSE LAC opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.33. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 835.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 31.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

