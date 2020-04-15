Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $34.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

