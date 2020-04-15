Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

