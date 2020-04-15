Zacks: Brokerages Set $21.00 Price Target for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.43 (Buy) from the seven brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Howmet Aerospace’s rating score has declined by 30.6% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $21.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Howmet Aerospace an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.