Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

