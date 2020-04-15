Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $137.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Perion Network has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,632 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

