Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “not rated” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $137.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. Perion Network has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $9.70.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,632 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Karuna Therapeutics Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Karuna Therapeutics Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Home Bancorp, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Home Bancorp, Inc. Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Photronics, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Photronics, Inc. Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Bill.com Holdings, Inc. Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Zacks: Lithium Americas Corp Given $9.61 Consensus Price Target by Analysts
Zacks: Lithium Americas Corp Given $9.61 Consensus Price Target by Analysts
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report