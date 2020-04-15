Zacks: Analysts Set $4.00 Price Target for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.49. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

