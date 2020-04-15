Zacks: Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Given $50.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $50.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Neurometrix stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Neurometrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.93% of Neurometrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurometrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

