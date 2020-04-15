Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $70.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,822,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,069,000 after buying an additional 120,323 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,483,000 after buying an additional 317,968 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 674,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after buying an additional 57,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 516,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.78. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

