Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 76.5% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 277.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 522,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 383,661 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 338,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 257.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 263,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 189,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Bankshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,730,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

