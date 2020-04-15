Western Areas (ASX:WSA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

Western Areas Ltd (ASX:WSA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.05. Western Areas shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 3,142,701 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $588.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Western Areas’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates in Australia. The company develops high grade nickel mines; and explores for nickel sulphides and other base metals. Its flagship property is the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

