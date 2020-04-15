Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €69.00 ($80.23) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.98 ($83.70).

EPA:BN opened at €62.46 ($72.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €59.19 and its 200-day moving average is €70.69. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

