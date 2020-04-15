Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.33 ($58.53).

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

