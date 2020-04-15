alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.20 by Barclays

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.20 ($18.84) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.96 ($19.73).

ETR:AOX opened at €13.81 ($16.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.47. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.48 and its 200 day moving average is €16.30.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

