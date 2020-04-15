Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €87.00 Price Target

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €87.00 ($101.16) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.28 ($114.28).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €95.38 ($110.91) on Wednesday. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($136.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €102.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

