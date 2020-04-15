Linde’s (LIN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €191.15 ($222.27).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €171.10 ($198.95) on Wednesday. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1 year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €179.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Danone
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €69.00 Price Target for Danone
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Unilever
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€54.00” Price Target for Unilever
alstria office REIT PT Set at €16.20 by Barclays
alstria office REIT PT Set at €16.20 by Barclays
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf a €87.00 Price Target
Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf a €87.00 Price Target
Linde’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein
Linde’s “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein
Henkel AG & Co KGaA PT Set at €80.00 by Credit Suisse Group
Henkel AG & Co KGaA PT Set at €80.00 by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report