Linde’s (LIN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €191.15 ($222.27).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €171.10 ($198.95) on Wednesday. Linde has a 1 year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1 year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €160.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €179.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

