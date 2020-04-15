Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €80.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €80.00 ($93.02) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €79.42 ($92.35).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €79.46 ($92.40) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.93. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

