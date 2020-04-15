British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,070 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been assigned a GBX 4,070 ($53.54) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reduced their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,657.69 ($48.11).

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,989 ($39.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,884.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,044.02. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

