Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,900 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,428.68 ($84.57).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,494 ($85.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,946.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,077.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

