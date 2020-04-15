Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 5,900 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 5,900 ($77.61) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,800 ($89.45) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 6,700 ($88.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,428.68 ($84.57).
LON RB opened at GBX 6,494 ($85.42) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,946.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,077.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.