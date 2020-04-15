Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $267.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 707,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.