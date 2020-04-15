Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Hold

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of LIVX opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 105.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

