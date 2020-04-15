Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.17. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $201.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 303.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 131,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

