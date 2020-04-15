Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) to Buy

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

MATW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MATW opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $786.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Matthews International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Matthews International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

