Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MDWD. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Mediwound has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mediwound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Mediwound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mediwound during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mediwound by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

