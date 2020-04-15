Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

MMLP opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%. The firm had revenue of $241.86 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,382.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,756 shares of company stock worth $328,250. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Livexlive Media to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Livexlive Media to Hold
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matthews International to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Matthews International to Buy
Mediwound Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Mediwound Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
Martin Midstream Partners Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Martin Midstream Partners Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research
Main Street Capital Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Main Street Capital Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report