Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

MMLP opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 64.69%. The firm had revenue of $241.86 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ruben S. Martin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,902.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,382.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 124,756 shares of company stock worth $328,250. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

