Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAIN. National Securities upgraded Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak acquired 1,700 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,518,531.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais acquired 1,500 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Insiders acquired a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $223,853 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 145,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

