L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

