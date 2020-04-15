Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBNKF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Metro Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

