MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MIXT. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $210.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

