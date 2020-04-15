MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MGDDY opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

