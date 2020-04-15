LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

LCI Industries stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.47. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.59.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

